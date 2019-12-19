Rishi Kapoor Says He Doesn't Watch His Own or Son Ranbir Kapoor's Films
Rishi Kapoor revealed that he hasn't seen his son Ranbir's movies such as Rockstar and Tamasha since he cannot judge a film and thus refrains from watching his own work as well.
Image courtesy: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram
Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor, who has starred in around 120 movies, said that he does not take himself to be a good critic, thus refraining himself from watching his own or even his son Ranbir Kapoor's movies. He also hinted at an upcoming project with wife Neetu Kapoor.
Talking to Asian Age in an interview, the 67-year-old actor revealed he hasn't even watched Ranbir's Rockstar and Tamasha yet. "I can't watch my films, nor can I watch my son Ranbir's films. I can't judge a film. Neetu [wife] is very practical and she watches every film of both husband and son and gives us feedback. I have not seen Tamasha, Anjaana Anjaani, or Rockstar. I have no perspective on my films and Ranbir's films. I can watch other people's films, just not my own,” he said.
Rishi Kapoor also said that he is in talks about starring in a movie with Neetu Kapoor. "We are doing a film where we get separated on our 40th wedding anniversary, and that's the beginning of the film. It's a remake of an Indian film, and I am thinking of doing that. But I do not wish to give away the title of the film," he shared.
Going by the plot, the movie looks like something on the lines of B R Chopra's Baghban (2003) which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles.
He also jokes, "Who wants to see us buddhas (oldies)? We have done 16 films together, 13 of which were as hero and heroine. People want us to work together, and something is in the pipeline."
