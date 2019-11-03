Rishi Kapoor Says Shah Rukh Khan Has Made India Proud After His Name Lights Up Burj Khalifa
Rishi Kapoor, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1992 movie Deewana, congratulated King Khan on making it big in Bollywood, mentioning SRK's Burj Khalifa moment.
Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his 54th birthday yesterday, received wishes not just from his Indian fans and co-actors, but also internationally. The iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up with SRK's name in his honour to wish him on his birthday. While Shah Rukh shared the video, making it go viral in no time, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too tweeted about how it was a proud moment for India.
Rishi Kapoor, in his tweet, wrote about the time when he worked with Shah Rukh in his debut movie Deewaana in 1992 and how far the star has reached. "For me this is so wonderful. Shahrukh in his early years, started his career with me in Deewaana. And now to see him at his pinnacle is so joyous and commendable. You make India proud, Shahrukh. (achcha hua na Gauri ooparwale ne tumhari naheen sunni lol) Belated Birthday," his tweet read.
Rishi Kapoor is known to be an active user of Twitter. The actor returned to India in September, after a stay of 11 months and 11 days in New York for his cancer treatment. On his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor's 113th birth anniversary on Sunday, he posted a photo with him, crediting the Kapoor legacy in Bollywood to him.
He tweeted, "Blessed by my grand parents. The man who started it all......way back 1928 at the age of 22 - as a junior artist. Happy “113th” Birthday, Dadaji! Kept that legacy going. The baton is now in the hands of the next generation!" With this, he also tweeted a monochrome picture of himself with Prithviraj Kapoor clicked during a candid hug.
Rishi Kapoor will next be seen in the 2020 movie Toofan, starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal among others.
