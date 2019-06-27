Rishi Kapoor to be Back On Screen with Jhootha Kahin Ka, See First Look Here

Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York since late last year and is currently recuperating in the city. He was recently joined in by son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and there are also reports that Rishi will return to India before his birthday on September 4. However, great news for the fans of the veteran actor comes in the form of the first official poster of his upcoming film Jhootha Kahin Ka which releases on July 19.

Directed by Smeep Kang, Jhootha Kahin Ka stars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi and arrives in theatres on July 19, which is before the speculated date of Rishi's return to India. The poster shows Rishi in the background, who is tied up with Jimmy using fairy lights. Rishi seems to be playing a man who is in the same age group as Rishi is currently in real life. He dons a black blazer and white pathani suit, with salt and pepper moustache and sparse hair.

Sharing the first poster of the upcoming comedy film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Rishi Kapoor returns to cinema halls on 19 July 2019... First look poster of #JhoothaKahinKa... Costars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi... Directed by Smeep Kang... 19 July 2019 release."

While Rishi is in the US, a slew of family members, friends, celebrities from across the film and business world have shown up every other to be on his side and keep him happy and entertained. These included the likes of Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anupam Kher among many others.

