Rishi Kapoor Shares 'Priceless' Childhood Picture of Lata Mangeshkar Holding Him in Her Arms

Actor Rishi Kapoor has shared a beautiful throwback picture of himself as a child with singer Lata Mangeshkar. In his Twitter post, he wrote, "I found this picture of when I must have been two or three months old. Your good blessings have always been with me. May I share this with the world by posting it on Twitter? This is a priceless picture for me."

In the black and white photograph, we see tiny Rishi in the arms of a smiling Lataji as he gazes with a startled expression on his face.

A thoughtful Lataji took to the comments section to grace the post with a sweet reply. The 90-year-old singer said, "Namaskar Rishi ji. Even I could not find this picture. Bhabhi had put you in my arms before this picture was taken. It's nice that you shared this with everyone. I pray to God that you always stay healthy."

Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September last year after a year-long battle with cancer. Lata herself has recently dealt with a health scare, for which she was in the hospital for several days.

Rishi announced his next project via the micro-blogging platform on Monday. Sharing the news, the 67-year-old actor wrote, "I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India."

The movie is be an Indian adaptation of the iconic Hollywood film, The Intern, which chronicles the life of a seventy-year-old, who attempts to putdown retirement and joins an online fashion site as a senior intern. The original lead cast included Robert De Niro as Ben Whittaker and Anne Hathaway as Jules Ostin. In the remake, Rishi and Deepika will reprise the roles of Niro and Anne, respectively. It will be jointly presented by Azure Entertainment and Warner Brothers and will release in 2021.

