Rishi Kapoor Shares 'Priceless' Childhood Picture of Lata Mangeshkar Holding Him in Her Arms
The black and white photo showed a baby Rishi Kapoor held in the arms of a smiling Lata Mangeshkar.
Image: Twitter
Actor Rishi Kapoor has shared a beautiful throwback picture of himself as a child with singer Lata Mangeshkar. In his Twitter post, he wrote, "I found this picture of when I must have been two or three months old. Your good blessings have always been with me. May I share this with the world by posting it on Twitter? This is a priceless picture for me."
In the black and white photograph, we see tiny Rishi in the arms of a smiling Lataji as he gazes with a startled expression on his face.
नमस्ते लता जी। आपके आशीर्वाद से देखिए मुझे अपनी दो या तीन महीने वाली अपनी पिक्चर मिल गई। सदा आपका आशीर्वाद रहा है मुझ पर। बहुत बहुत धानियवाद। क्या मैं दुनिया को बता सकता हूँ ये तस्वीर ट्विटर पे डाल के?ये एक बेशक़ीमती पिक्चर है मेरे लिए! pic.twitter.com/qbrCZYBBeR— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 28, 2020
A thoughtful Lataji took to the comments section to grace the post with a sweet reply. The 90-year-old singer said, "Namaskar Rishi ji. Even I could not find this picture. Bhabhi had put you in my arms before this picture was taken. It's nice that you shared this with everyone. I pray to God that you always stay healthy."
Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September last year after a year-long battle with cancer. Lata herself has recently dealt with a health scare, for which she was in the hospital for several days.
Rishi announced his next project via the micro-blogging platform on Monday. Sharing the news, the 67-year-old actor wrote, "I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India."
Moving on to yet another journey with the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern with @deepikapadukone ! Produced by @SunirKheterpal and #DeepikaPadukone for @iAmAzure & @_KaProductions in collaboration with @warnerbrosindia @DenzD pic.twitter.com/wuPq8caN4H— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 27, 2020
The movie is be an Indian adaptation of the iconic Hollywood film, The Intern, which chronicles the life of a seventy-year-old, who attempts to putdown retirement and joins an online fashion site as a senior intern. The original lead cast included Robert De Niro as Ben Whittaker and Anne Hathaway as Jules Ostin. In the remake, Rishi and Deepika will reprise the roles of Niro and Anne, respectively. It will be jointly presented by Azure Entertainment and Warner Brothers and will release in 2021.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priest from Hyderabad's 'Visa Temple' is Demanding Citizenship for the Deity Under CAA
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Title Tune Turns Scary as Dharma Productions Moves Over to the Dark Side
- Jackie Shroff Has Won the 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' Meme. Y'all Can Go Home
- There is a Mysterious Structure in Antarctica And Some Think It’s a Massive Building
- Want Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web Also? Here's How to Enable it on Chrome, Firefox And Opera