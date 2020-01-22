Rishi Kapoor Shares This Golden Throwback Pic from Sets of Mughal-e-Azam
Rishi Kapoor recently shared a behind the scenes picture from sets of 'Mughal-e-Azam' which starred his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar.
Image Courtesy: Rishi Kapoor Twitter
Rishi Kapoor is known for sharing wonderful throwback moments close to life on social media. The actor rewarded fans yet again with a picture from the sets of Mughal-e-Azam.
The picture was a behind the scenes image in which Italian filmmaker Roberto Rosselini could be seen standing alongside the film's director K Asif and the cast. Sharing the picture, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr K Asif and his actors."
For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. pic.twitter.com/LmWWIx6IYz
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 21, 2020
K Asif's 1960 epic Mughal-e-Azam centered on Emperor Jahangir from his early days as a prince and his affair with court dancer Anarkali. The affair was looked down upon by the prince's father Emperor Akbar which led to a war between the two.
The film's cast included Rishi Kapoor's grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar, Madhubala as Anarkali, and Dilip Kumar as Prince Saleem/Jahangir. The film which took around a decade to be made was done on a budget of Rs 1.5 crore, an amount unheard of in those days for a film.
Mughal-e-Azam was a critical and commercial success. It continues to receive appreciation for its grandeur, attention to detail and songs.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Lucky Couple Can Live For Free On This Peaceful Island, But There Will be No Wi-Fi
- This is The End of The Road For Vodafone m-Pesa as a Payments App
- Udaipur Man Names his Son 'Congress', Hopes His Son Will Join the Party in the Future
- Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan Greets Salman Khan with Aadaab and Internet is Loving it
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaz Gill For Her Break Up