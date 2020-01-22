Rishi Kapoor Shares This Golden Throwback Pic from Sets of Mughal-e-Azam

Rishi Kapoor is known for sharing wonderful throwback moments close to life on social media. The actor rewarded fans yet again with a picture from the sets of Mughal-e-Azam.

The picture was a behind the scenes image in which Italian filmmaker Roberto Rosselini could be seen standing alongside the film's director K Asif and the cast. Sharing the picture, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr K Asif and his actors."

For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. pic.twitter.com/LmWWIx6IYz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 21, 2020

K Asif's 1960 epic Mughal-e-Azam centered on Emperor Jahangir from his early days as a prince and his affair with court dancer Anarkali. The affair was looked down upon by the prince's father Emperor Akbar which led to a war between the two.

The film's cast included Rishi Kapoor's grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar, Madhubala as Anarkali, and Dilip Kumar as Prince Saleem/Jahangir. The film which took around a decade to be made was done on a budget of Rs 1.5 crore, an amount unheard of in those days for a film.

Mughal-e-Azam was a critical and commercial success. It continues to receive appreciation for its grandeur, attention to detail and songs.

