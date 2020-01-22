Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Shares This Golden Throwback Pic from Sets of Mughal-e-Azam

Rishi Kapoor recently shared a behind the scenes picture from sets of 'Mughal-e-Azam' which starred his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Rishi Kapoor Twitter
Image Courtesy: Rishi Kapoor Twitter

Rishi Kapoor is known for sharing wonderful throwback moments close to life on social media. The actor rewarded fans yet again with a picture from the sets of Mughal-e-Azam.

The picture was a behind the scenes image in which Italian filmmaker Roberto Rosselini could be seen standing alongside the film's director K Asif and the cast. Sharing the picture, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr K Asif and his actors."

K Asif's 1960 epic Mughal-e-Azam centered on Emperor Jahangir from his early days as a prince and his affair with court dancer Anarkali. The affair was looked down upon by the prince's father Emperor Akbar which led to a war between the two.

The film's cast included Rishi Kapoor's grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar, Madhubala as Anarkali, and Dilip Kumar as Prince Saleem/Jahangir. The film which took around a decade to be made was done on a budget of Rs 1.5 crore, an amount unheard of in those days for a film.

Mughal-e-Azam was a critical and commercial success. It continues to receive appreciation for its grandeur, attention to detail and songs.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram