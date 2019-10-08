Rishi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic From Sets of Henna, Raj Kapoor's Last Directorial

Often, there are memories and moments that are very special to a person, no matter how simple or ordinary they may be.

Actor Rishi Kapoor recently had a flashback as he tweeted a throwback picture from one of his films in 1991.

Rishi Kapoor shared a picture of himself from the sets of Henna where he can be seen shaving his beard. In the tweet, he stated that the picture was sent to him by a friend.

Well that beard was gotten rid of. This picture sent by a friend is during the filming of Henna pic.twitter.com/E5qniXReqU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2019

Henna was a special film that is still remembered for a variety of reasons. The most important being that it was one of Raj Kapoor's final projects. Unfortunately, he passed away before the film could be completed and so his son Randhir Kapoor continued and completed the film stepping into his shoes.

The film was about an Indian man Chander (Rishi Kapoor) who after an accident loses his memory and strays into Pakistan. The film focussed on the India-Pakistan tensions over the Kashmir issue and ended on a tragic note that pointed out how war affects the ordinary people getting caught in crossfires.

Henna was also submitted for an Academy Award in the foreign film category but unfortunately did not make the cut. The film's cast included Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar. She was the first and only Pakistani actress to date to be nominated for a Filmfare award for her performance.

