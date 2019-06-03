Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha Remember ‘Showman’ Raj Kapoor on his 31st Death Anniversary

..........पर हम तुम्हारे रहेंगे सदा। डिसेम्बर १४ १९२४ ( पेशावर ) - जून २ १९८८ ( नई दिल्ली ) pic.twitter.com/gQOCxFNVgh — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 1, 2019

Floral tributes, remembrances, salutes for the exceptionally powerful actor, director in the history of Indian Cinema #RajKapoor. He established himself at an extremely young age with his own studio & debut film 'Aag' as a director. He was known for his ostentatious style of film — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 2, 2019

making and rightfully known as the 'Showman' of Indian Cinema. He was persistent & passionate for his craft. He was a pioneer in bringing attention to Indian films globally. I consider myself blessed to have worked with my most favorite actor, in our home production, 'Khan Dost'. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 2, 2019

You continue to give us memorable moments through your tremendous legacy of films & evergreen music. You are missed & loved.🙏🏽💐#DeathAnniversary2June — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 2, 2019

Remembering Raj Kapoor on his 31st death anniversary on Sunday, actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to share two photographs of his late father.Rishi, who is currently undergoing treatment in the US, tweeted one image from the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker and a black-and-white image of Raj Kapoor holding him.The 102 Not Out actor captioned the image with a line from the song Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Mera Naam Joker. He wrote, "Par hum tumhare rahengay sada... 14 December 1924, Peshawar to 2 June 1988, New Delhi."Raj Kapoor died of complications related to asthma in 1988 at the age of 63.In a series of tweets, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha also remembered Raj Kapoor and called him "exceptionally powerful actor, director in the history of Indian cinema"."He established himself at an extremely young age with his own studio and debut film Aag as a director. He was known for his ostentatious style of film making and rightfully known as the Showman of Indian cinema," Sinha added.Sinha said Raj Kapoor was persistent and passionate about his craft. "He was a pioneer in bringing attention to Indian films globally. I consider myself blessed to have worked with my most favourite actor, in our home production, Khaan Dost," he added.