Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha Remember ‘Showman’ Raj Kapoor on his 31st Death Anniversary

Raj Kapoor was born in Peshawar, Pakistan, on December 14, 1924. He died of complications related to asthma in 1988 at the age of 63. 

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha Remember ‘Showman’ Raj Kapoor on his 31st Death Anniversary
Raj Kapoor. (Image: Twitter/Rishi Kapoor)
Remembering Raj Kapoor on his 31st death anniversary on Sunday, actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to share two photographs of his late father.

Rishi, who is currently undergoing treatment in the US, tweeted one image from the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker and a black-and-white image of Raj Kapoor holding him.

The 102 Not Out actor captioned the image with a line from the song Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Mera Naam Joker. He wrote, "Par hum tumhare rahengay sada... 14 December 1924, Peshawar to 2 June 1988, New Delhi."




Raj Kapoor died of complications related to asthma in 1988 at the age of 63. 

In a series of tweets, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha also remembered Raj Kapoor and called him "exceptionally powerful actor, director in the history of Indian cinema".

"He established himself at an extremely young age with his own studio and debut film Aag as a director. He was known for his ostentatious style of film making and rightfully known as the Showman of Indian cinema," Sinha added.

Sinha said Raj Kapoor was persistent and passionate about his craft. "He was a pioneer in bringing attention to Indian films globally. I consider myself blessed to have worked with my most favourite actor, in our home production, Khaan Dost," he added.










Follow @News18Movies for more.
