Rishi Kapoor Stuns Boman Irani With His 'Spirit' As He Says 'See You Next in Mumbai'
Boman Irani, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like 'Student of the Year' and 'Housefull 2', is the latest actor to pay his "childhood sweetheart" a visit in New York.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Boman Irani
Boman Irani, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like 'Student of the Year' and 'Housefull 2', is the latest actor to pay his "childhood sweetheart" a visit in New York. Kapoor, who has been undergoing cancer treatment for a couple of months now, was in high spirits as he met Irani.
Ever since Kapoor has been in NYC for his medical treatment, film fraternity members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.
Irani took to Twitter to post a fun-filled picture of him with Kapoor and his wife, Neetu Kapoor.
Sharing the photo, Irani wrote, "Rishiji asked “When are you coming next to New York?” “Maybe end of this year.” I said. While I was struggling to get the dates he said “Listen......I’ll see you in Mumbai!! That’s the spirit Rishiji."
Describing his meeting, Irani wrote, "What joy it was to meet these childhood sweethearts Rishiji and Neetuji (@neetu54) during my visit. Lots of love and warmth. Wish you the best always!"
On his Instagram story, Sanju actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a glimpse of his meeting with the Kapoors along with a health update on the veteran actor.
"Nothing can beat his josh! More power to you, sir. Thank you, for the wonderful time Rishi sir and Neetu ma'am," wrote Kaushal.
Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met Rishi in New York.
Just last month, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor will be back in India in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".
