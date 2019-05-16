Rishi Kapoor Stuns Boman Irani With His 'Spirit' As He Says 'See You Next in Mumbai'

View this post on Instagram

Rishiji asked “When are you coming next to New York?” “Maybe end of this year.” I said. While I was struggling to get the dates he said “Listen......I’ll see you in Mumbai!!!!!!”😎💪 That’s the spirit Rishiji. What joy it was to meet these childhood sweethearts Rishiji and Neetuji (@neetu54) during my visit. Lots of love and warmth. Wish you the best always! #NewYork #GoodTimes #InstaGood #InstaPic