2-MIN READ

Rishi Kapoor Talks About His Autobiography, Working with Amitabh Bachchan and More In This Throwback Interview

Rishi Kapoor Talks About His Autobiography, Working with Amitabh Bachchan and More In This Throwback Interview

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with leukaemia. In a throwback interview, this is what Kapoor said about his autobiography titled Khullam Khulla.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more. He was 67. He passed away peacefully at 8:45 am in hospital on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, stated his family statement.

The news of one of Bollywood's greatest cine icons demise has shocked us all.

Now, a throwback interview of Chintu Ji with Rajeev Masand has surfaced where the late actor had talked about his autobiography ‘Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored’.

“It was important to document my life as my journey...” said the legendary actor as the reason why he had to write the book.

Then, drawing attention to the hot debate of nepotism in the industry, Rishi said he wanted to talk about the struggles that even star kids had to go through. “You probably have a good introduction in the films but there on, you are on your own”.

As his struggles started later in his career, he wanted to share light on his journey through the biography.

‘Khullam Khulla’ was co-written by Rishi and Meena Iyer. It was released in 2017.

He mentioned how he would like to “update” the book as many more “squabbles, lot of squirmishes, disputes” left to be included in the book.

Talking about veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi said during their times in the 70s, “the roles were written for him”, and actors like Rishi took their roles knowing that Amitabh has a “better role”.

“I guess we’ve been those small rungs in his ladder of success,” said Rishi saying he considered Amitabh to be the “greatest actor that [they] had”.

Talking about the way cinema has changed, Rishi said laughing, “I’d say I was introduced at the wrong time and I retired [being a hero] at the wrong time.”

In this throwback interview, Rishi was candid. He admitted that in the first 25 years of his career, he just “sang songs” and “romanced heroines” in a way that he was repeating his roles again and again.

He added that he was getting a chance to “act” only now, during his second innings.

Concluding with an incident when Dilip Kumar came to visit Rishi’s father Raj Kapoor in his death bed, Rishi said “these moments need to be lived”, and this was why he wrote the book.

