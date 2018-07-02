GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rishi Kapoor Thinks It's High Time That Ranbir Gets Married, Here is the Proof

"Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!" Rishi tweeted.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2018, 11:33 AM IST
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor may be enjoying the blockbuster opening of his film Sanju, but his father Rishi Kapoor now wants him get married. The 65-year-old veteran actor today said it is "high time" that Ranbir and his best friend Ayan Mukerji think about getting hitched.

"Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!" Rishi tweeted.




Ranbir, 35, is currently dating Alia Bhatt. He was previously in relationship with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Ayan, who has worked with Ranbir on Wake Up! Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is currently busy with his new directorial venture Brahmastra. The film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions features Ranbir, Alia and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

