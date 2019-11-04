Rishi Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood Celebs Concerned Over Delhi’s Severe Air Pollution Levels

The condition of air in Delhi is at its severe worse with pollution levels remaining in the dangerous zone. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning showed major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were both at 500 — in the ‘severe' category. The twin problem of bursting crackers on Diwali, and stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab has created thick smog over the national capital.

On Sunday, the pollution levels peaked to a three-year high. Average air quality index (AQI) stood at 494 at 4 pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497.

Concerned over the deadly air condition, schools across Delhi and NCR regions have been closed down till Tuesday that is November 5. The Delhi government, led by Arvind Kejriwal has also implemented the odd-even system from Monday onwards to curb the rising pollution.

Many celebrities from the Bollywood film industry also spoke up on the issue of air pollution in Delhi. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who vociferously speaks on several issues, took to Twitter to discuss the problem of air pollution. He tweeted an image which read, “Breathlessness, palpitation, moist eyes… You’re either in love or in Delhi…”

Dia Mirza, who is a vocal activist about environmental issues, slammed the BCCI for hosting the T20 matches in New Delhi despite the hazardous situation. She re-tweeted images from outside Arun Jaitely stadium and wrote, “This. Is. Beyond. Absurd. #AirQuality index is off the charts @BCCI how can you be so ignorant? #T20I."

Priyanka Chopra, who is also in the national capital shooting for The White Tigert, took to Instagram to talk over the matter wearing a mask. She also requested all her fans and followers to stay safe.

Sonam Kapoor, her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, actor Neha Dhupia and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also spoke up on the matter and shared their distress on Instagram.

Lisa Ray shared a picture donning a mask and wrote that “If Beijing could clean up its act, what it’s gonna take to clean up our nation’s capital?”

Actor Arjun Rampal also took to the micro blogging site to question, “How much more disaster does one need to wake up and do the right thing?”

Just landed in Delhi,the air here is just unbreathable.Absolutely disgusting what has become of this city.The pollution is visible, dense smog. People arein masks. How much more disaster does one need to wake up and do the right thing? Tell ourselves we are wrong. #DelhiBachao — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) November 2, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.