Rishi Kapoor to Resume Work on Sharmaji Namkeen Next Week, Says Producer

Rishi Kapoor's fans have received quite a scare after the veteran actor was hospitalized recently. Nevertheless, the actor's close aides have assured fans that he is fine and that he will be returning to work soon.

Rishi Kapoor is currently shooting for an upcoming film titled Sharmaji Namkeen. The film's producer Honey Trehan in conversation with Mumbai Mirror, revealed that he had met Kapoor and found him to be doing quite well. He also added that the actor would be re-joining the film's shooting next week onwards.

"I met Rishi sir at the hospital and he is better now. He will be discharged soon. We have a shoot today, but Rishi sir is not a part of it. He will now be joining the cast and crew in Mumbai next week."

News of Rishi Kapoor being rushed to the hospital had come up after he failed to attend a ceremony of nephew Armaan Jain in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had also reportedly flown into Rishi Kapoor's side. The actor, however, brushed off news of concern surrounding him. Speaking to PTI he had said, "I had an infection which I am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.