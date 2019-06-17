Rishi Kapoor to Return to India for His 67th Birthday: Report

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing cancer treatment in the US for the last eight months, has wondered when he would be back in India. In a recent post, the actor mentioned how he's homesick and craves to be back to India. Looks like, he'll be back soon.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor is expected to be back in the country by August-end. "Yes, I am trying to return by August-end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back," the publication quoted the actor as saying.

The reports state that the actor wishes to celebrate his birthday with his family and friends in India and will be back in a couple of months. A source told the publication that Kapoor is now cancer-free, and under the doctors’ observation for the time being and the actor is said to be staying at a private apartment.

Giving away details about his health, Mirror quoted a source as saying, "For now, Rishi is required to visit the hospital regularly for routine check-ups. “But there is nothing to worry about. He is now allowed to eat the food of his choice and is exploring a few of his favourite restaurants with well-wishers."

A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have shown up every other day by Rishi's side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.

Earlier, there was a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US. It was speculated that Kapoor told a friend that he was likely to return to India by March end. However, he denied any plans to return to India any time in the near future. As for his health, he is responding well to the treatment but the healing process is taking time.

