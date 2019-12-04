Rishi Kapoor to Start Shooting for Next Film With Juhi Chawla

Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September after spending almost a year in New York for his cancer treatment. The senior actor, who had expressed his desire to get back to work, is gearing up for his next, an untitled venture by debutant director Hitesh Bhatia. The film, which goes on floors on December 5, was started last year but the actor had to rush to Green Apple after his diagnosis.

This will be Rishi Kapoor's first full-fledged shoot after his recovery. “Hitesh’s film is currently under pre-production. It will be shot from scratch and goes on the floors in Mumbai on Thursday. This will be followed by a month-long schedule in Delhi in January,” a source told Mumbai Mirror. Rishi Kapoor also confirmed the news to the portal.

The film will be the comeback film of Juhi Chawla, who was last seen in the 2014 film Gulaab Gang. The two have previously collaborated in films like Bol Radha Bol, Daraar, Eena Meena Deeka, Saajan Ka Ghar and many more.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor talked about good actors training their minds and not bodies. "These days, budding actors are more interested in grooming and building their body. They focus on building muscles than emotional exercise, which is important for actors. Build your mind rather than your body when you prepare for acting, because if you have the acting skill, you will surely become an actor. If you don’t have that, you are replaceable. Look at me, do I have the body? But I am still working, because in every film I try to create a character,” he told IANS.

Rishi Kapoor will also be seen in Jeethu Joseph's The Body, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. The murder mystery is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.