1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Tweets in Anger After Media Refers To Sridevi As a 'Body'

Sridevi, 54, died late Saturday night reportedly due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2018, 8:19 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor, who co-starred with Sridevi in films like Chandni, Nagina and Banjaran, took a dig at media houses for referring to the late actor’s mortal remains as a “mere body”.

Kapoor on Sunday took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the media coverage of the actor's death and said: "How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the 'body'?"



Kapoor also offered his condolences on the death of the evergreen queen of Indian cinema and shared a picture of the late actor from the film Chandni.



In another tweet he wrote, "Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!"






