Rishi Kapoor Uses 'Tareekh Pe Tareekh' Dialogue From Damini to Call Nirbhaya Case Verdict Ridiculous

The four convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case were scheduled to be hanged at 6am on March 3. But a Delhi court on Monday stayed the execution of the four convicts and deferred the matter for further orders. The mercy petition of one of the convicts is pending with the President.

This is the third time their execution has been deferred. The deferral was faced with angry reactions on social media. Actor Rishi Kapoor has also expressed his anger using his own movie's dialogue on Twitter.

"Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- “Damini”. Ridiculous," he tweeted on Monday night, quoting the famous dialogue mouthed by Sunny Deol in the 1993 film.

Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- “Damini”. Ridiculous! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 2, 2020

The dialogue from Damini is even more relevant considering that film was about Meenakshi Seshadri and Sunny Deol fighting for justice after the gang rape of a woman. The "Tareekh pe tareekh" dialogue, one of the most famous lines of Sunny, were uttered during a courtroom scene when the actor, playing a lawyer, expressed his exasperation at the judicial system postponing the hearing of the case.

The court deferred the matter as the mercy petition of one of the convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, is pending before President Ram Nath Kovind. The execution of their death warrants has now been deferred thrice due to delays in exhausting legal remedies. Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother, said the convicts are misleading the courts, but asserted that she trusts the justice system.

