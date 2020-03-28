MOVIES

Rishi Kapoor Wants Govt to Open Licensed Liquor Stores Briefly Because People 'Need Some Release'

Rishi Kapoor, who was mocked by a troll over his drinking habits, has said that the government should open liquor shops briefly every day because "people need some release" during these depressing times.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Three days after blasting a troll who asked if he has stocked up on alcohol, actor Rishi Kapoor has said the government should open up licensed liquor shops for a brief period in the evenings amid lockdown.

Liquor shops are among the business establishments that have been shut during the country-wide 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the Mulk actor is of the opinion that people should have some access to liquor as "Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release".

He said, "State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression."

Filmmaker Kuanl Kohli seemed to agree with Kapoor. He said, "Or open in the mornings. 9am-2pm. The revenue is imp for the states & employees."

Another netizen had an interesting response, "Then consider this lockdown a rehab camp and live accordingly.

Alcohol is not a basic necessity." During the 21-day lockdown to battle coronavirus, only essential services and businesses, like milk booths and grocery stores, are allowed to stay open.

Another user asked, "Are you mad?"

A few days back, a troll had mocked Kapoor, asking if he has stocked up on alcohol amid the 21-day lockdown in the country. An irked Kapoor has tweeted, "Anyone cracking jokes about my country or my lifestyle, will be deleted. Be aware and warned. This is a serious matter. Help us to tide over the situation."

Read: Rishi Kapoor Blasts Trolls Who Asked If He Has Stocked Up Alcohol for 21 Days

