Rishi Kapoor Wants to Know Why Indian Cricket Team is Obsessed with Stubble

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and shared mugshots of India's cricketing squad, pointing out that almost all of them sport a stubble.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
Rishi Kapoor Wants to Know Why Indian Cricket Team is Obsessed with Stubble
Image: Rishi Kapoor/Instagram
If you have laid eyes on the Indian cricket team of late, a striking theme is recurrent. Apart from the desire to be the number one squad, the team members have a penchant for sporting beards and mustaches, groomed to resemble each other, in a number of ways. Pointing out the fact, Rishi Kapoor, who is in the US undergoing treatment, has asked the squad members the underlying reason behind it.

Rishi shared a picture that seems to be from a newspaper daily and carries mugshots of the team members who will fly out to England and Wales for the ICC Cricket World Cup. Rishi snapped the image of the contingent and sharing it with the world wrote, "Don’t take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson’s?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation!"




Comments from celebrities and fans started pouring in quickly. Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar, wrote, "Pretty sure that negotiations with Gillette to sponsor the team mustn’t have worked out."




See some other reactions to Rishi's post.







The 15-man squad which will travel for the World Cup 2019, which is set to begin on May 30. Rishi, on the other hand, was last seen on the big screen in Mulk. He is expected to return to India soon.

