English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rishi Kapoor Wants to Know Why Indian Cricket Team is Obsessed with Stubble
Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and shared mugshots of India's cricketing squad, pointing out that almost all of them sport a stubble.
Image: Rishi Kapoor/Instagram
Loading...
If you have laid eyes on the Indian cricket team of late, a striking theme is recurrent. Apart from the desire to be the number one squad, the team members have a penchant for sporting beards and mustaches, groomed to resemble each other, in a number of ways. Pointing out the fact, Rishi Kapoor, who is in the US undergoing treatment, has asked the squad members the underlying reason behind it.
Rishi shared a picture that seems to be from a newspaper daily and carries mugshots of the team members who will fly out to England and Wales for the ICC Cricket World Cup. Rishi snapped the image of the contingent and sharing it with the world wrote, "Don’t take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson’s?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation!"
Comments from celebrities and fans started pouring in quickly. Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar, wrote, "Pretty sure that negotiations with Gillette to sponsor the team mustn’t have worked out."
See some other reactions to Rishi's post.
The 15-man squad which will travel for the World Cup 2019, which is set to begin on May 30. Rishi, on the other hand, was last seen on the big screen in Mulk. He is expected to return to India soon.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Rishi shared a picture that seems to be from a newspaper daily and carries mugshots of the team members who will fly out to England and Wales for the ICC Cricket World Cup. Rishi snapped the image of the contingent and sharing it with the world wrote, "Don’t take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson’s?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation!"
Don’t take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson’s?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation! pic.twitter.com/QMLuQ0zikw— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2019
Comments from celebrities and fans started pouring in quickly. Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar, wrote, "Pretty sure that negotiations with Gillette to sponsor the team mustn’t have worked out."
Pretty sure that negotiations with Gillette to sponsor the team mustn’t have worked out— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 16, 2019
See some other reactions to Rishi's post.
The whole team is following its leader. The whole India will follow him if he wins the World Cup.— shinoj malayathody (@shinjideonov) April 16, 2019
And ironically, I think Gillette is a sponsor— Akash Bhatia (@akashbhatia) April 16, 2019
The 15-man squad which will travel for the World Cup 2019, which is set to begin on May 30. Rishi, on the other hand, was last seen on the big screen in Mulk. He is expected to return to India soon.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora's 'Awesome' Reaction to Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted Teaser
- Champions League: Manchester United Dream of Another Comeback at Camp Nou vs Barcelona
- Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Cryptic Tweet Supporting Alia
- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are Couple Goals in this Instagram Pic, See Here
- Coachella Gets a Dose of Augmented Reality Audio With The Bose Frames Sunglasses
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results