MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rishi Kapoor Was A Wonderful Person, It's A Huge Loss: Rati Agnihotri

Rishi Kapoor Was A Wonderful Person, It's A Huge Loss: Rati Agnihotri

Rati Agnihotri and Rishi Kapoor have worked together in movies like Tawaif and Ye Hain Jalwa.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 10:07 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Rati Agnihotri, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like Tawaif and Yeh Hai Jalwa, says the late actor will be greatly missed.

"(It's) A huge loss. (He used to be) So alive. I will miss him a lot. He was a wonderful person. Rest in peace Rishi, " Rati, who currently lives in Poland, told IANS.

Rishi, who died on Thursday in Mumbai after a two-year battle with leukemia, had featured in several iconic films in his career of over four decades. And in his Bollywood journey, he had been a part of several women-oriented films. Tawaif, in which Rati has the starring role, is one such film.


In the movie, Dawood (Rishi) accepts Sultana (Rati), a courtesan, as his wife in spite of being in love with an author, Kaynat (Poonam Dhillion).

Rishi had even once shared his happiness to be part of such films.

"Since the olden time whenever there were films made on the idea of women empowerment, I was part of those films, like 'Prem Rog', 'Damini', 'Tawaif', 'Chandni', and many more. I have done many films that reflect the future way of thinking. I have always played my part. I have always helped and encouraged women empowerment," he once said.

"No one can say that I haven't done anything; you can blame other actors who have always done macho films and action films. I am the one who has supported and made such films I can't think of anyone else who has," Rishi had said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres