Rishi Kapoor Was A Wonderful Person, It's A Huge Loss: Rati Agnihotri

Actress Rati Agnihotri, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like Tawaif and Yeh Hai Jalwa, says the late actor will be greatly missed.

"(It's) A huge loss. (He used to be) So alive. I will miss him a lot. He was a wonderful person. Rest in peace Rishi, " Rati, who currently lives in Poland, told IANS.

Rishi, who died on Thursday in Mumbai after a two-year battle with leukemia, had featured in several iconic films in his career of over four decades. And in his Bollywood journey, he had been a part of several women-oriented films. Tawaif, in which Rati has the starring role, is one such film.





In the movie, Dawood (Rishi) accepts Sultana (Rati), a courtesan, as his wife in spite of being in love with an author, Kaynat (Poonam Dhillion).

Rishi had even once shared his happiness to be part of such films.

"Since the olden time whenever there were films made on the idea of women empowerment, I was part of those films, like 'Prem Rog', 'Damini', 'Tawaif', 'Chandni', and many more. I have done many films that reflect the future way of thinking. I have always played my part. I have always helped and encouraged women empowerment," he once said.

"No one can say that I haven't done anything; you can blame other actors who have always done macho films and action films. I am the one who has supported and made such films I can't think of anyone else who has," Rishi had said.

