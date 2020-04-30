Rishi Kapoor Was Looking Forward to Upcoming Films The Intern and Sharmaji Namkeen

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body, which released in December 2019. Despite being diagnosed with cancer two years ago, the actor did not retire from his film career. He was to star in two upcoming films - The Intern with Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla.

The Intern is an Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer 2015 Hollywood film of the same name. Azure Entertainment and Warner Bros India were to jointly produce the project along with Deepika's Ka Productions.

Deepika made the announcement in January this year:

"The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India," Rishi Kapoor had said in a statement.

His other project, Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla, was at the filming stages. The actor had signed on the film after which he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had to go to the US for treatment.

"Waiting to join the unit, shoot in delhi , and scrabble championships with Chintuji," Juhi had posted in September 2018.

Work on the film began in December 2019, when Rishi was back in India after almost a year of treatment in the US. Sharing pictures of herself, Rishi and the other team members, Juhi had written on Twitter, "Wishing 'SHARMAJI NAMKEEN' all the very very best, as shooting starts to roll !! May it be one of the most charming films of 2020 ..!!" Sharmaji Namkeen had Hitesh Bhatia as director and Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment as producers.

This film was special as it marked the reunion of Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor after almost a decade as the both were last seen sharing screen in the 2009 film Luck by Chance. The duo have starred in numerous films including Bol Radha Bol (1992), Rishta To Ho Aisa (1992), Ghar Ki Izzat (1994), Saajan Ka Ghar (1994) and Eena Meena Deeka (1994) and Daraar (1996).

With Rishi Kapoor's passing, the fate of the films is yet to be decided.