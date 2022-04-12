Rishi Kapoor Was Planning Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Grand Wedding in Dec 2020, Reveals Subhash Ghai

Bollywood is buzzing with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt&’s wedding news. The couple is all set to tie the knot, later this week but do you know late actor Rishi Kapoor wanted to get them married in December 2020. Ranbir had previously said that he and Alia would have exchanged the wedding vows in 2020 itself if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic. Filmmaker Subash Ghai recently revealed that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was indeed planned for December 2020. Unfortunately, the veteran actor breathed his last, due to cancer, on April 30 that year.

Ghai in a chat with Bombay Times expressed his delight over Ranbir and Alia’s marriage, stating that the two are finally fulfilling late actor Rishi Kapoor’s dream. He recalled that Rishi spoke to him about Ranbir and Alia’s marriage in a big way. However, he suddenly left us all with a deep grief. “I remember in January 2020, I had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home," Ghai said, adding that he wanted to personally invite the veteran actor to come and receive the WWI Maestro award 2020 at the annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. The filmmaker shared that the two “had a long chat as good friends," and Rishi Kapoor was so happy to share that they were planning “his son Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way."

Ghai extended blessings and good wishes for a happy married life to the couple, adding, “the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor."

Amid the wedding rumours, it was Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt who confirmed that the actor will be tying the knot with Ranbir, and the wedding festivities are slated to begin on April 14. The marriage is most likely to take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu.

Ranbir and Alia started dating back in 2018, and it was at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding when the duo made their first public appearance together.

