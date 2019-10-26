Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rishi Kapoor Wishes 'Happy Dhanteras' with Bappi Lahiri Pic

Rishi Kapoor is quite active on social media and often posts funny memes, this time, the actor posted a picture of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri.

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
Rishi Kapoor Wishes 'Happy Dhanteras' with Bappi Lahiri Pic
Image: Rishi Kapoor, Bappi Lahiri/Twitter

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor used an image of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri wearing lots of gold chains to send in his good wishes for Dhanteras on social media.

The actor is quite active on social media and often posts funny memes. He got a bit disconnected from the social media during his cancer treatment in New York.

Now, he is back in India, along with his wittiness on social media.

This time, the actor posted a picture of Bappi Lahiri with 'Happy Dhanteras' written on it on Twitter.

He captioned the post, "My friend Bappi Lahiri!"

His Twitter followers loved his post.

One user wrote "Bappi ji is gold" and another posted "that's so apt". One user said: "Bappi jewellery shop."

