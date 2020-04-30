MOVIES

Rishi Kapoor’s Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Shares Emotional Post, Calls Him 'Strongest Warrior'

Riddhima Kapoor shared a heartfelt note with her father Rishi Kapoor's picture. The veteran actor breathed his last on Thursday morning.

The veteran actor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital on April 29. The news has devastated his family, film fraternity, and fans worldwide. The actor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Shani shared a selfie with her “papa” to bid him adieu. Taking to her Instagram account, the jewellery designer wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever”.

Rishi returned to Mumbai in September 2019, after staying in the US for cancer treatment for 11 months. He had been full of positivity and even announced his new project recently.

Meanwhile, Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, has sought special permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs to travel to Mumbai. The Delhi police were said to have facilitated the same. The actor’s last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67 After Long Battle With Cancer; Actor's Body Taken from Hospital to Chandanwadi Crematorium | LIVE Updates

According to reports, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan arrived at the hospital to be with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

The news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise came a day after Bollywood lost another gem Irrfan Khan at 53. Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) shared condolences on the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in a press release.

