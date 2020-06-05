Rishi Kapoor's First Reaction on Watching Ranbir in 'Sanju' Teaser is Everything, Watch Video

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 and left the industry, his friends and family in deep shock. Now, throwback videos of him are surfacing on social media as fans and admirers remember the veteran actor.

A recently surfaced video shows Rishi's reaction on watching son Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju teaser. In the 2018 movie, Ranbir had completely transformed himself and worked hard to resemble Sanjay Dutt in mannerisms and physique. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial went on to become a huge success at the box office and will forever remain one of Ranbir's most loved and admired movies.

In a throwback video, Rishi is shown the teaser clip of Sanju by Rajkumar and film producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Upon watching it, Rishi turns ecstatic and his joy seems no bound. Wife Neetu Kapoor is also by his side.

Reacting to the teaser clip of Sanju and Ranbir's performance in it, Rishi says, "Oh my god, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I did not know Ranbir is coming, I thought Sanjay Dutt is coming."

He turns towards the camera and says, "Ranbir if you are listening, you don't know how emotionally triggered I am when Raju and Vinod are showing me this trailer of yours. The first appearance of yours from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."

Rishi, being the father, cuts short his enthusiasm and says, "I should not be praising my own son so much."

Check out the video here.

