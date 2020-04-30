MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Rishi Kapoor's 'Karz' Director Subhash Ghai Breaks Down Upon Hearing News of Actor's Demise

Rishi Kapoor and Subhash Ghai

Rishi Kapoor and Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai got teary eyed as he paid an emotional tribute to Rishi Kapoor on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more, confirmed his family on Thursday.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last."

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

"He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears," the Kapoor family said in a statement.

Upon hearing the news, Bollywood celebrities, in entirety, shared their condolences on social media. Amongst them was veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who got teary eyed while recording a video message on Rishi's demise. The two had worked together on cult-classic Karz (1980). He also shared several throwback images from the time they spent together. He even said that Rishi was one among the top five artists in India. "It never felt like he was unwell. He had so much energy," Subhash said in the video.








View this post on Instagram


I cud never imagine that I won’t be allowed to see my best friend with bonding of 40 years of impeccable love n friendship


A post shared by Subhash Ghai (@subhashghai1) on



 

 









View this post on Instagram


#subhasghai breaks down after hearing about the sad news. #RishiKapoor #rip


A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on


