Rishi Kapoor's Last Film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to Release on His B'day: Reports

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, is being readied for a big screen release on his birth anniversary on September 4. The shoot of the film is still pending, and actor Paresh Rawal has agreed to complete Kapoor's incomplete portions.

The film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures, it directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia.

"#SharmajiNamkeen, last film of late #RishiKapoor will be released in theatres this year aa it is his final performance. Produced by @excelmovies with #MacGuffinPictures of @HoneyTrehan & #AbhishekChaubey. Helmed by @thisisnothitesh," trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Friday.

After battling leukemia for about two years, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 last year. He was 67.