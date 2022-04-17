'Rishi Kapoor's Last Wish Was To See Ranbir Getting Married,' Neetu Kapoor Reveals

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding was the most one. While several celebrities attended their wedding and post-wedding bash, one person who was dearly missed was Ranbir’s late father Rishi Kapoor. However, do you know it was also Rishi Kapoor’s last wish to see his son Ranbir getting married?

During a recent episode of the talent hunt reality show Hunarbaaz, Neetu Kapoor talked about how much she missed her late husband during Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. She further revealed that Rishi Kapoor’s last wish was to see Ranbir getting married. “This was Rishi ji’s last wish ki mere bete ki shaadi ho. Aur mai dekh rahi thi unki last wish puri ho rahi hai. I only wished that he was there to see it but he is watching,” Neetu Kapoor said.

Neetu ji ne share ki Rishi ji ki aakhri khwaahish. Ranbir aur Alia ki shaadi mein unhe yaad karke ho gayi woh emotionalDekhiyega zaroor, #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan #GrandFinale, aaj raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot@karanjohar @parineetichopra @mithunda_off pic.twitter.com/sfZX9adep8 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) April 16, 2022

Previously, Neetu Kapoor also dropped an adorable picture with her son Ranbir and dedicated the click to Kapoor Saab. “This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been fulfilled,” she wrote. Not just this, but Neetu Kapoor also had Rishi Kapoor’s name written on her palm with Mehendi.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 due to prolonged illness. His last movie Sharmaji Namkeen was released recently. During the promotions of the film, Ranbir revealed the acting tips he received from his father before his untimely death. “My father rightfully believed that every actor has to find his own way. You have to learn from your mistakes, and develop your own skill set," the actor had said.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were held at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. They have been dating since 2017. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.