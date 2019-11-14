Rishi Kapoor's Throwback Picture Sharing Coca-Cola with His Siblings is Absolutely Adorable
The throwback picture shared by Rishi Kapoor includes Boney and Anil Kapoor among others.
Image Courtesy: Rishi Kapoor Twitter (@chintskap)
Looking at throwback pictures of actors and actresses is fun to watch. The older the picture, the more golden the memories. This time Rishi Kapoor treated his fans with one such gem. The actor recently shared a picture with a number of his siblings from their childhood.
What makes Rishi Kapoor's latest throwback picture more interesting is that it gives fans a glimpse of multiple prominent faces of the industry from their younger days. In the tweet, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Original “Coca Cola” advertisement. Boney Kapoor, Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor."
Original “Coca Cola” advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed) pic.twitter.com/RXIEUxCAlp
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 13, 2019
Nevertheless, this was not all. Shortly after this, Rishi Kapoor shared another rare and golden throwback picture. In the picture, his father Raj Kapoor could be seen drinking and enjoying a Coca Cola alongside Nargis Dutt. The duo was known for having collaborated and worked together for many films.
Another generation with Coca Cola! pic.twitter.com/WOGPLgEfl7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 14, 2019
On the work front, after a long hiatus, Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen on the big screen in the upcoming mystery thriller film, The Body. The trailer of the film is expected to drop on Friday.
