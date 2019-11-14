Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rishi Kapoor's Throwback Picture Sharing Coca-Cola with His Siblings is Absolutely Adorable

The throwback picture shared by Rishi Kapoor includes Boney and Anil Kapoor among others.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Rishi Kapoor Twitter (@chintskap)
Image Courtesy: Rishi Kapoor Twitter (@chintskap)

Looking at throwback pictures of actors and actresses is fun to watch. The older the picture, the more golden the memories. This time Rishi Kapoor treated his fans with one such gem. The actor recently shared a picture with a number of his siblings from their childhood.

What makes Rishi Kapoor's latest throwback picture more interesting is that it gives fans a glimpse of multiple prominent faces of the industry from their younger days. In the tweet, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Original “Coca Cola” advertisement. Boney Kapoor, Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor."

Nevertheless, this was not all. Shortly after this, Rishi Kapoor shared another rare and golden throwback picture. In the picture, his father Raj Kapoor could be seen drinking and enjoying a Coca Cola alongside Nargis Dutt. The duo was known for having collaborated and worked together for many films.

On the work front, after a long hiatus, Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen on the big screen in the upcoming mystery thriller film, The Body. The trailer of the film is expected to drop on Friday.

 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram