Rishika Sharma's Vijayanand to Show Inspirational Journey of Dr Vijay Sankeshwar

In 2018, Rishika Sharma last directed Trunk, which gained decent reviews. After four years, she is back with the film Vijayanand, which will be released this year. Vijayanand’s teaser was shared at Anand Audio on August 1 and garnered more than 19 Lakh views. Vijayanand is the biography of Padma Shri Awardee, Dr Vijay Sankeshwar, the founder of VRL Logistics Limited.

The teaser shows how Dr Vijay faced a lot of obstacles initially while aiming to fulfil his ambition of making India’s largest logistics company. We get a glimpse of how Dr Vijay was determined in his goal and overcome all hurdles.

And while several appreciated the teaser on various social media platforms, many were also happy that veteran actor Anant Nag was also a part of this film.

Rishika is extremely excited about the project. In an interview last year, Rishika described how Vijayanand’s idea came from actor Nihal Rajput. Nihal is essaying a titular character in Vijayanand. After this idea, Rishika described how she took the time to portray a legend like Dr Vijay Sankeshwar on screen. She also did a lot of research on the project.

She met Dr Vijay and showed him a presentation. After a few rounds of discussion with him and his son Anand Sankeshwar, she received a go ahead on the project. Rishika said that Vijayanand will show Dr Vijay Sankeshwar’s journey, excluding his political career.

Gopi Sundar will compose music for this project. Keertan Poojary will handle the cinematography. Hemanth will be handling the editing. Rishika is in charge of costume design, while Vasant Kulkarni will handle art direction.

