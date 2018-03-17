Rising India Is The Formation Of A Young, Dynamic Country: Ranveer Singh

He entered the industry as a nobody with people questioning his 'unconventional look' and a big launch by YRF; now, after six years, he's one of the most sought-after stars by filmmakers. Ranveer Singh is probably the only young peeformer to blur the lines between a star and an actor, proving his acting prowess in every multi-crore film. His latest release Padmaavat crossed Rs 300 crore in 50 days making him the only young actor in the 100 crore-plus club dominated by the Khans and Akshay Kumar.Ranveer is undoubtedly the rising superstar of this millennial generation and his over-the-top, enthusiastic image rules social media as profoundly as it dominates the big screen. At the News18 Rising India Summit, we caught up with the actor asked him what Rising India means to him. "It is what it is. It is the coming and becoming of the country by new ideas and development. I am loving the new stories that are coming up through different sections and all this is leading to the formation of a new, young and better India", Ranveer saidOn being asked as to what is that one rising trend in flimmaking he would like continue, he answered, " The trend that new filmmakers are coming up with new ideas and pitting their grast and soul in converting those udas thought story. Recent years have seen emergence of new dynamic filmmakers who know how to tell their story, I want this trend to continue."Ranveer is currently busy with the shoot of Zoya Akbar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt and simultaneously preparing for his collaboration with Rohit Shetty for a masala potboiler Simmbaa.