GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rising India Is The Formation Of A Young, Dynamic Country: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, who attended the News18 Rising India summit, is probably the only young performer to blur the lines between a star and an actor, proving his acting prowess in every multi-crore film.

Sameeksha | News18.com@s_dandriyal

Updated:March 17, 2018, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rising India Is The Formation Of A Young, Dynamic Country: Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, who attended the News18 Rising India summit, is probably the only young performer to blur the lines between a star and an actor, proving his acting prowess in every multi-crore film.
He entered the industry as a nobody with people questioning his 'unconventional look' and a big launch by YRF; now, after six years, he's one of the most sought-after stars by filmmakers. Ranveer Singh is probably the only young peeformer to blur the lines between a star and an actor, proving his acting prowess in every multi-crore film. His latest release Padmaavat crossed Rs 300 crore in 50 days making him the only young actor in the 100 crore-plus club dominated by the Khans and Akshay Kumar.

Ranveer is undoubtedly the rising superstar of this millennial generation and his over-the-top, enthusiastic image rules social media as profoundly as it dominates the big screen. At the News18 Rising India Summit, we caught up with the actor asked him what Rising India means to him. "It is what it is. It is the coming and becoming of the country by new ideas and development. I am loving the new stories that are coming up through different sections and all this is leading to the formation of a new, young and better India", Ranveer said

On being asked as to what is that one rising trend in flimmaking he would like continue, he answered, " The trend that new filmmakers are coming up with new ideas and pitting their grast and soul in converting those udas thought story. Recent years have seen emergence of new dynamic filmmakers who know how to tell their story, I want this trend to continue."

Ranveer is currently busy with the shoot of Zoya Akbar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt and simultaneously preparing for his collaboration with Rohit Shetty for a masala potboiler Simmbaa.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You