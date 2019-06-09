Rising Star 3 Finale: 12-year-old Aftab Singh Lifts Trophy, Wants to Sing for Salman Khan
Aftab, who was youngest among other three finalists, took home the winning trophy and Rs 10 lakh cash prize.
Image courtesy: Instagram
A 12-year-old singer from Punjab, Aftab Singh, was announced the winner of reality TV show Rising Star 3 on Saturday night. He said he is a big fan of superstar Salman Khan and wants to sing for him one day.
"I am on cloud nine. I didn't even expect to be one of the finalists. It's like a dream come true. This win means a lot to me," Aftab told IANS.
He said: "It will now motivate me to do more hardwork so that I get a chance to work in films and sing for Salman Khan one day".
Aftab, who was youngest among other three finalists, took home the winning trophy and Rs 10 lakh cash prize.
On winning the show, Aftab said he would like to dedicate the triumph to his father.
"My father is my inspiration. He has struggled a lot in his life. I don't belong to a rich family. I have seen my father's hardwork. He has done a lot to make me reach at this platform. It's not my win ... It's his win," Aftab added.
Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the third season of Colors TV show Rising Star was judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Diljit Dosanjh.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Finally Ends Australia's Wait for French Open Crown
- Sonali Kulkarni Talks About Playing Mother in Bharat, Sophie Turner Reveals GoT Secret
- India vs Australia: Australian Training Halted After Warner's Shot Hospitalises Net Bowler
- Who Will be in Bigg Boss 13? Himansh Kohli, Vijender Singh, Mahima Chaudhary and Others React
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s