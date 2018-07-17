Rita Bhaduri Passes Away: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher & More Mourn Actress' Demise

#RitaBhaduri was one of the finest actresses that #FTII gave us. I had the honour of working with her in Ghar Ho to Aisa, Beta & Viraasat & I'm really saddened to hear about her passing...She will be dearly missed by her friends, family & fans... — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 17, 2018

Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday paid emotional tributes to veteran actress Rita Bhaduri, who died here on Tuesday. They remembered her as one of the "finest" talents to emerge out of FTII, and described her as a warm and full of life person.Rita was 62. She died early Tuesday at a hospital where she was admitted for over a week. She had a weak kidney and was undergoing dialysis.The actress' ongoing show, Star Bharat's Nimki Mukhiya, saw her as grandmother Imarti Devi. She was also known for playing important supporting roles in movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, apart from having extensive appearances on the small screen.Here is what the celebrities had to say:Anil Kapoor: Rita Bhaduri was one of the finest actresses that FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) gave us. I had the honour of working with her in "Ghar Ho to Aisa", "Beta" and "Viraasat" and I'm really saddened to hear about her passing. She will be dearly missed by her friends, family and fans.Anupam Kher: Rita Bhaduri was affectionate, helpful, jovial, bright and full of life. It is sad and unfortunate that we sum up a person only when he or she is gone. I wish we met more often. We have lost a very fine actress and a brand ambassador/alumni of FTII. Om Shanti.Riteish Deshmukh: She was part of so many films that I grew up on. Will always remember her for the warmth in her smile and her performances. Condolences to the family and loved ones. RIP Rita Bhaduriji.Shruti Seth: RIP Rita Bhaduri ma'am. Thank you for all the years of entertainment. May you shine with the stars now.Vivek Dahiya: Woke up to this news, a brilliant actress and a quintessential mother on screen. Saddened and at loss of words.Ajaz Khan: The world of art has lost a kind soul. Rest in peace Rita Bhaduri, your work will always be with us.Pratik Gandhi: An artist never dies, I was the fortunate one to have worked with her in probably her last film. May her soul rest in peace.