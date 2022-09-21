Rita Ora Confirms Her Marriage With Thor Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi

Thor: Love and Thunder’ director Taika Waititi and Rita Ora had taken their relationship to the next level. The talented duo finally got married about a year later when the two first sparked romance rumours among fans. Since 2021, people were speculating that something was brewing between them since they were seen getting loved up in one of the Instagram Posts of Rita Ora.

Now, the Let You Love Me singer has confirmed in a Jaime Winstone Podcast Greatest Night Ever that her marriage took place in London in a secret ceremony and that the newly-wed couple is planning to throw a big bash for friends and family.

Rita Ora revealed in the podcast, “I’m in love. I’m very much in love. I’m in love, I’m in love, amen! I love Taika. He’s so funny and lovely. But I love love as well. I’ve always been such a believer in it, and I’ve always felt like I always wanted the fairytale and that’s what I grew up loving.”

Ora, who can be currently seen as a judge on The Voice Australia, said she drew on her parents’ decades-long marriage as inspiration for finding love. “My parents have been together for over 30 years, so for me it was always about love and finding a partner and all that, so I’m really happy I did. It made me happy and I love Taika. He’s so funny and lovely.”

Earlier, the confirmation of their marriage came from an exclusive report by E! News. A source had disclosed, “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are. Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding. A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.”

The Your Song singer and Thor: Love and Thunder director first became a hot topic of discussion in April 2021 and eventually walked their first red carpet together that August for Suicide Squad premiere. Although, the duo went on to attend a number of events together, they were quite private about their relationship in public. Apart from the heartfelt notes penned on their respective social media handles, neither of them disclosed anything about each other in interviews.

Before Ora, Waititi split from his wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. The former couple shares two children together. Meanwhile, Ora was most recently in a relationship with filmmaker Romain Gavras.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here