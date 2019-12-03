Riteish Deshmukh Accused of Availing Loan Waiver Meant for Farmers, Actor Says Not True
A document naming Riteish and his brother Amit Deshmukh has surfaced on social media, saying that they have availed a loan waiver amounting to Rs 4 crore 70 lakhs.
Image: Instagram
Actor Riteish Deshmukh, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, has been accused of availing loan waiver meant for farmers. A document naming him and his brother Amit Deshmukh has surfaced on social media, saying that they have availed a loan waiver amounting to Rs 4 crore 70 lakhs.
However, the Housefull 4 actor clarified that the document is misleading. He stated on Twitter that he hasn't taken any loan, and so the question of a loan waiver does not arise.
The tweet naming Riteish and his brother read, "Actor Ritesh Deshmukh and MLA Amit Deshmukh ( sons of Congress Ex-CM Vilasrao Deshmukh ) are availing loan waivers meant for farmers. Amount involved Rs .4 Crore 70 lakhs."
Riteish quickly responded with, "The said paper in circulation is with malafide motive. Neither me nor my brother @AmitV_Deshmukh have availed any loan as mentioned in the paper posted by you. Hence, there is no question of any loan waiver whatsoever. Please don't be misled. Thank you."
The accusatory tweet was later deleted.
Dear @madhukishwar Ji, The said paper in circulation is with malafide motive. Neither me nor my brother @AmitV_Deshmukh have availed any loan as mentioned in the paper posted by you. Hence, there is no question of any loan waiver whatsoever. Please don’t be misled. Thank you. https://t.co/yCfxNt2ZRm— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 3, 2019
Riteish's brothers Amit and Dhiraj Deshmukh are a part of the newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly. In October, Riteish, who campaigned for his brothers, shared a picture from one of the rallies and wrote, "We did it PAPPA!!! @AmitV_Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time @MeDeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes. Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust."
