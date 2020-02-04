Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Share Hilarious Video on Wedding Anniversary

Actor Riteish Dekhmukh shared a hilarious post on Instagram featuring wife Genelia D’souza, who can be seen presenting a popular dialogue by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Houseful 4 actor posted the clip along with an extraordinary caption that reads, “The WARNING ‘DO NOT’ try this stunt at home.”

The ROFL video starts with Genelia saying, “Baby, I love you so much," to which Riteish answers, "Par main kissi aur se pyaar karta hun (But I love someone else)."

To curb his jumbled spouse’s qualms, Riteish says, "Baby, aapke smile se (Baby, I meant I am in love with your smile)."

To this, Genelia immediately smiles and a relieved Riteish looks in the camera before saying, "Maut ko chhuke tak se wapas a sakta hun (I can touch death and survive it).

Riteish completed eight years of married life with actress-wife Genelia D'souza on February 3. On the special day, the actor took to Instagram to post a funny video.

In the clip, Genelia is showing Riteish some pictures from their wedding, on her phone. After looking at the snaps, the Ek Villain actor suddenly goes all gloomy. In the background, one can hear the famous Bollywood song Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho from the 1983 movie Arth. He shared the video with the caption, "Happy Anniversary Baiko."

The couple made their Bollywood debut together in 2003 with the hit movie Tujhe Meri Kasam. In the film, the actors played childhood buddies. The couple has two sons together - Rahyl and Riaan.

