Riteish Deshmukh Beats Up Ayaz Khan for Slapping 'Aditi' Genelia D'Souza in Hilarious Reel

Recently, actor Ayaz Khan shared an Instagram Reel of himself getting hate for his role in the hit rom-rom Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. In the film, Ayaz plays Sushant Modi, the fiancé of Genelia D’Souza’s character Aditi. In a scene, he gets jealous of her friendship with Jay, played by Imran Khan and slaps her. After Ayaz posted the Reel, it went viral. Now, the actor has posted a sequel, where Genelia’s husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh beat him up for slapping Aditi.

In the video, Riteish can be seen throwing punches at Ayaz, who then pretends to cry using exaggerated expressions. The ‘reverb’ version of the film’s hit song Kahin Toh plays in the background. He captioned the video, “Will this hate ever stop?? @riteishd @geneliad #JaaneTuYaJaneNa."

Fans took to the comment section and heaped praises on the hilarity of the video. One user wrote, “i swear i watched the previous reel in the morning n smiled bigggg n now that am off to sleep i just get to see this one n smiling big again. thank u so much for making me smile (sic)." Another added to the joke, commenting, “We wont stop hating you. All aditis will assemble and take revenge."

In the previous viral reel, Ayaz can be seen fake crying over his hate comments. The text on the video read, “The No 1 regret of my life: Slapping Aditi." He used the same Kahin Toh Audio for the track. He captioned the video, “It’s been 13 years but the hate doesn’t stop #JaneTuYaJaneNa."

Genelia took to the comment section and wrote, “I told you .. You shouldn’t have." Riteish also commented, “Hahahaha this is hilarious," with laughing emojis.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza is a 2008 coming of age movie directed by Abbas Tyrewala. The film chronicles two best friends Jay and Aditi who realise their feelings for each other after they start dating other people. The film also starred Prateik Babbar, Manjari Faddnis, Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Aamir Khan.

