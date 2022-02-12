Riteish Deshmukh Digs Out Adorable Throwback Picture From Debut Film Tujhe Meri Kasam With Genelia; Abhishek Bachchan Reacts

Actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The actors who put forth a perfect example of what a perfect relationship looks like, on Saturday, February 12, celebrated 20 years of the day when they started falling for each other on the sets of debut film together Tujhe Meri Kasam. And to commemorate the occasion, the Ek Villain star took a stroll down the memory lane and dug out a throwback picture of him and Genelia. Riteish even penned down an adorable note for his wife.

The Aladdin actor took to Instagram and shared a now and then post. The first photo sees Riteish and Genelia as they wink and strike a pose for the camera. The second snap is a throwback picture that sees Genelia and Riteish from their earlier days in the industry. The two are seen engrossed in a conversation as they share the screen space together.

Taking to the captions, Riteish wrote down a sweet note for his wife on the major milestone and termed his love for Genelia ‘madness’. He wrote, “20 years ago, today… when it all started…. (What I feel for you is not LOVE, it’s MADNESS) –he wrote in Marathi and tagged Genelia in the post.

Genelia too took to the comments section and reciprocated her love for Riteish. She wrote in Marathi, “With each passing year I realised this Madness is called LOVE).”

While the sweet post garnered scores of likes on the photo-sharing platform, Riteish’s buddy Abhishek Bachchan dropped heart emoticon in awe of the sweet couple. Even Pulkit Samrat dropped heart emoticons.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they appreciated the chemistry between the sweet couple, and flooded the post with red heart and fire emoticons.

Riteish and Genelia haven’t been paired opposite each other in a while, however, the duo featured together in the song Aala Holicha from Lai Bhaari and in Dhuvun Taak from Mauli. The two films have also been backed by the couple. Earlier last year, the two appeared in a short film, Aashechi Roshnai.

Recently, T-series announced their upcoming project with the couple titled Mister Mummy, and dropped intriguing posters from the film. The poster of the rib-tickling comedy sees Genelia and Riteish both with pregnant bellies.

