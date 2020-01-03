Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Dance Their Heart Out to Celebrate 17 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza started their love life on the sets of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. As the movie completed 17 years on Friday, January 3, the duo decided to make the day special.

Genelia posted a picture of the lovebirds sitting on a tractor, with the caption, “17 years of “Tujhe Meri Kasam”… My first film- It has my heart quite literally @riteishd.” The video also has the title music of the movie in the background.

She shared another video in which Riteish can be seen dancing to the title song. He is joined by his ‘baiko’ Genelia. She posts it with the caption, “17years later.... Reliving the magic of our debut film. #17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam @Riteishd.”

The couple definitely seems to have had the time of their life while dancing to the title song of their debut movie.

In yet another video, the couple can be seen dancing in the fields of Riteish’s village as they enact their seens as Rishi and Anjali, the title characters of the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam. “#RishiandAnjali #Bestfriends #Lovers #partnerincrime #parents. Sounds pretty much like us @Riteshd... Forever Together- #tujhemerikasam”

Genelia was 16 years old when she had met Riteish for the first time. They became friends and gradually fell in love. After dating for nine long years, the much-in-love couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two kids together.

