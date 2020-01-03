Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Dance Their Heart Out to Celebrate 17 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza started their love life on the sets of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 9:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Dance Their Heart Out to Celebrate 17 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam
Image: Instagram

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza started their love life on the sets of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. As the movie completed 17 years on Friday, January 3, the duo decided to make the day special.

Genelia posted a picture of the lovebirds sitting on a tractor, with the caption, “17 years of “Tujhe Meri Kasam”… My first film- It has my heart quite literally @riteishd.” The video also has the title music of the movie in the background.

She shared another video in which Riteish can be seen dancing to the title song. He is joined by his ‘baiko’ Genelia. She posts it with the caption, “17years later.... Reliving the magic of our debut film. #17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam @Riteishd.”

The couple definitely seems to have had the time of their life while dancing to the title song of their debut movie.

In yet another video, the couple can be seen dancing in the fields of Riteish’s village as they enact their seens as Rishi and Anjali, the title characters of the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam. “#RishiandAnjali #Bestfriends #Lovers #partnerincrime #parents. Sounds pretty much like us @Riteshd... Forever Together- #tujhemerikasam”

Genelia was 16 years old when she had met Riteish for the first time. They became friends and gradually fell in love. After dating for nine long years, the much-in-love couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two kids together.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram