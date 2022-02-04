Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza Unveil Intriguing First Looks from Comedy-Drama Mister Mummy

A few hours after piquing the curiosity of fans and engaging them in some online banter related to good news, actor Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza on Friday announced their upcoming film titled Mister Mummy. After a long gap, the love birds will be sharing the screen space for the film. The two were paired against each other in the 2012 rom-com Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

The Ek Villain actor took to Instagram and unveiled engaging posters of the film. In the first poster, Riteish is seen holding his baby bump, with expressions of surprise on his face. The second one is a snap of Riteish as he tries hard to get the buttons in his pants together due to his pregnant belly. The last picture is a photo of Riteish and Genelia resting together in bed, and both of them are shown pregnant.

While Genelia is shown smiling by looking at Riteish, he is seen lost in his thoughts. By taking a look at the poster, the movie is expected to be a laughter ride.

Taking to the captions, Riteish wrote, “A comedy-drama is here to knock your doors with a good news, welcoming the laughter soon. #MisterMummy.”

As soon as Riteish unveiled his and Genelia’s first look from the film, fans couldn’t stop laughing. They even congratulated the two on sharing the silver screen space with each other.

The poster of the film invites viewers for a roller coaster ride with Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh. Mister Mummy revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children. But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts with a mad, ‘bumpy’ ride of comedy, drama, revelations and realisations.

Mister Mummy has been produced under the banner of T Series and Hectic Cinema Private Limited. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali and Siva Ananth.

Earlier on Thursday night, Genelia and Riteish took to their Twitter handles to pique fans interest with their fun banter along with T-Series. The renowned production house took to their Twitter handle to wish the actors for their anniversary saying “Happy Anniversary Riteish & Genelia. Humne suna kuch Good News hai?" following which Genelia said “Mister se poochti hu, abhi bata dein?" to which Riteish commented, “Arey mere baccho ki mummy rukh jaa, kal bata dete hai."

Mister se poochti hu , abhi bata dein? https://t.co/h8R1Qlj3Tp— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) February 3, 2022

Apparently, the good news is the announcement for their latest outing Mister Mummy.

