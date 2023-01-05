Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza’s Ved 'Continues Its Victorious Run' At Box Office; Mints Rs 15.67 Cr

The duo Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are once again dominating the box office. Ved, the duo's Marathi film and Riteish's directorial debut, is having an unprecedented run at the box office. The film has managed to keep a strong pace at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already made around Rs 16 crore in less than a week.

The film earned an incredible 2.65 crore on day 6, bringing its total earnings to Rs 15.67 crore. The film has performed exceptionally well. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film's box office success. He wrote,”Marathi film Ved continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 5, in fact Day 5 is HIGHER than Day 1… This one is NOT slowing down soon… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 15.67 cr."

#Marathi film #Ved continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 5, in fact Day 5 is HIGHER than Day 1… This one is NOT slowing down soon… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 15.67 cr. pic.twitter.com/3PtL4OANPp— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2023

Ved is Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut. A sneak peeks at the film reveals his directorial abilities. The film also marks Genelia's Marathi debut. Additionally, Salman Khan appeared alongside Riteish Deshmukh in a special song in the film. The actor danced with Ritesh to the song Ved Lavlay. Salman appears in the Marathi song as Bhau and offers friendly advice to Riteish's character.

The film follows the story of Satya played by Riteish Deshmukh who is a young man from Mumbai's outskirts and aspires to be a cricketer. He meets a girl and falls in love with her. Destiny takes her away from him, and he continues to grieve even after marrying a girl who has always loved him. It's about him finding redemption and coming to terms with his past. Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, and Shubhankar Tawde also played important roles in the film. The film was released on December 30, 2022.

Previously, Riteish Deshmukh's 2014 film Lai Bhaari was a box office success, and now, with Ved, the actor has broken numerous box office records.

Read all the Latest Movies News here