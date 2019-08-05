Riteish Deshmukh Gushes About Wife Genelia D’Souza in Heartfelt Birthday Post
Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s adorable birthday wish for his beautiful wife Genelia D’Souza.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. (Image: Instagram/Genelia D’Souza)
Riteish Deshmukh has shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram, wishing happiness for his wife Genelia D’Souza as she turns 32 today.
Sharing a monochrome collage of three photos of Genelia, he wrote,
“Life is bliss-when your best friend becomes your life partner. Happy Birthday my darling Baiko @geneliad. You are the strongest mother I know, you are the adhesive that holds our family together. For all the good deeds in this life may god bless you with the same husband in ur next.”
View this post on Instagram
Life is bliss-when your best friend becomes your life partner. Happy Birthday my darling Baiko @geneliad. You are the strongest mother I know, you are the adhesive that holds our family together. For all the good deeds in this life may god bless you with the same husband in ur next.
The long-time sweethearts married each other in 2012. They are parents to two boys, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. While Riaan was born in 2014, Rahyl was born in 2016.
Riteish and Genelia are currently on a vacation and are sharing loved-up pictures from their getaway. Two days ago, Riteish shared a selfie with Genelia, and captioned it, “Sunshine Girl & Me.”
Riteish’s brother Dhiraj Vilas Rao Deshmukh also shared an adorable post for his ‘vahini’ on her big day. Sharing a picture of Riteish, Genelia, himself and his wife, he wrote, “Many happy returns of the day Vahini, wishing you loads of happiness on this day and forever. @geneliad #HappyBirthday”
