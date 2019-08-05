Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Riteish Deshmukh Gushes About Wife Genelia D’Souza in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s adorable birthday wish for his beautiful wife Genelia D’Souza.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Riteish Deshmukh Gushes About Wife Genelia D’Souza in Heartfelt Birthday Post
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. (Image: Instagram/Genelia D’Souza)
Loading...

Riteish Deshmukh has shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram, wishing happiness for his wife Genelia D’Souza as she turns 32 today.

Sharing a monochrome collage of three photos of Genelia, he wrote,

“Life is bliss-when your best friend becomes your life partner. Happy Birthday my darling Baiko @geneliad. You are the strongest mother I know, you are the adhesive that holds our family together. For all the good deeds in this life may god bless you with the same husband in ur next.”

The long-time sweethearts married each other in 2012. They are parents to two boys, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. While Riaan was born in 2014, Rahyl was born in 2016.

Riteish and Genelia are currently on a vacation and are sharing loved-up pictures from their getaway. Two days ago, Riteish shared a selfie with Genelia, and captioned it, “Sunshine Girl & Me.”

View this post on Instagram

Sunshine Girl & Me

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Riteish’s brother Dhiraj Vilas Rao Deshmukh also shared an adorable post for his ‘vahini’ on her big day. Sharing a picture of Riteish, Genelia, himself and his wife, he wrote, “Many happy returns of the day Vahini, wishing you loads of happiness on this day and forever. @geneliad #HappyBirthday”

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram