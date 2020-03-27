Riteish Deshmukh Has a Hilarious Approach to #Safehands Challenge, Watch Video

A number of Bollywood celebrities are coming forward to share their advice with their fans on precaution against coronavirus. One of them is actor Riteish Deshmukh, who counselled his 7.8 followers on Instagram to maintain basic hygiene and wash their hands often.

He uploaded a video wherein he is seen demonstrating the correct way to wash one's hands to protect oneself from coronavirus. However, he used an animated virus in the video. In the background, one can hear the song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya from Salman Khan-starrer 1991 film Love.

Posting the clip, the Masti actor wrote, "Itna corona mujhe pyaar #coronavirus #Handwashchallenge."

The message behind the video was to convey that the deadly virus can be fought if everyone follows the World Health Organisation’s guidelines. WHO has repeatedly recommended to wash hands at regular intervals to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.

A bevy of Bollywood celebrities have used their social media handles and posted the #SafeHands challenge. The latest one is Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has joined hands with the World Health Organisation to spread awareness.

The Sky is Pink actress shared her #SafeHands challenge video, saying, “It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve (sic).” She has further nominated husband Nick Jonas and sister Parineeti Chopra.

Other Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have also taken the #SafeHands challenge to share a word of advice with their followers to stay safe.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more