Riteish Deshmukh Has an Endearing Birthday Wish for Wife Genelia D'Souza

Actress Genelia D’Souza is celebrating her 34th birthday on Thursday. Married to actor Riteish Deshmukh for nine years now, Genelia received an endearing Instagram post by her husband on the occasion. Riteish shared an Instagram Reel that featured a montage of some romantic and hilarious moments shared by the couple over the years.

Most of the shots were from the previous Instagram Reels that the celebrity couple had shared on their social media handle. Riteish captioned the post with a heartfelt note dedicated to his wife as he wrote, “Gods must love me. There is no greater feeling than waking up every morning and seeing your face. Inching towards 20 years of being together and feels like it was yesterday.”

The actor further expressed his gratitude to his wife as he wrote, “Thank you for being the wonderful partner that you are, happy birthday baiko. You are looking younger by the day can’t say the same about me, soon people will say (Who is this uncle with Genelia?)”

The Instagram post captures the love shared by the couple who first met on the sets of 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Riteish’s Instagram post has received over 3,42,698 likes while several followers and fans have commented with their reaction.

Actor Anil Kapoor sent his wishes as he commented, “Please wish baiko happy birthday. Lucky husband.”Ritesh’s co-star from the movie Housefull 3 Abhishek Bachchan also expressed his love for the couple as he commented, “Favs.” Actress Sonakshi Sinha commented, “So sweet ya. Happiest birthday @geneliad.”

Riteish also posted three animated edits of Genelia’s portraits on his Instagram handle to express his love for his partner.

After dating for ten years, the couple tied the knot in 2012 and are now parents to two sons Riaan and Rahyl. Riteish was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.

