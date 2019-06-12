English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Riteish Deshmukh Joins Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3
Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala issued a statement saying that Riteish Deshmukh will be part of the upcoming 'Baaghi 3.' The film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.
Image of Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of the forthcoming action drama Baaghi 3, which features Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who backs the Baaghi franchise, said he was thrilled to have the actor on board.
"Ritiesh has been a part of my 'Housefull' franchise and now he joins the 'Baaghi' clan too. This will be my sixth film with him after four installments of 'Housefull' and 'Heyy Babyy'.
"We share a great relationship and it was a pleasure writing 'Lai Bhaari' (Marathi film, featuring Ritiesh) for him. Riteish has always aced his roles and we are happy to have him on board," Nadiadwala said in a statement.
While the first installment of Baaghi featured Shraddha as the female lead, the 2018 sequel had Disha Patani opposite Tiger. Choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who helmed Baaghi 2, will return to the director's chair for the threequel.
(With Inputs from PTI)
