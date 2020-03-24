Riteish Deshmukh Lauds Maharashtra Govt For Imposing Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Fears

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, on Monday, took to his twitter to laud the Maharashtra government's preventative measures of a complete lock down in the state, amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to his twitter, he shared press releases notifying the rules and regulations, and captioned it as, "The proactive steps taken to tackle the corona pandemic by Our CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji and the Govt of Maharashtra should be applauded and as citizens its our duty to follow the following order and help win this fight."

Maharashtra government has extended the lock down till March 31, midnight.

The proactive steps taken to tackle the corona pandemic by Our CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji @OfficeofUT & the Govt of Maharashtra should be applauded and as citizens its our duty to follow the following order & help win this fight. https://t.co/TNDLB0Thqz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 23, 2020

Soon after the Janata Curfew ended on Sunday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the expansion of scope of section 144 crPC, to the entire state. He also notified that only 5 percent of the staff from government and other essential services will be running the state.

On the professional front, Riteish was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3, co starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

On Sunday, Riteish and wife Genelia D'Souza had come in support of the Janata Curfew, where in they urged people to stay indoor and follow precautions like wearing masks if they need to step out.

According to PTI, Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 97, on Monday evening. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra reported the single highest cases in one day, with 15 people testing positive of the virus.

