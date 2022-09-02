Riteish Deshmukh Looks Suave In A Custom Baby Blue Two-Piece Suit, See Photos

Riteish Deshmukh has left fans floored with a string of pictures from his latest photoshoot. In the pictures shared by the Baaghi 3 star on Instagram, he looked suave in a custom baby blue two-piece suit, paired with a light blue shirt and a matching tie, by fashion label Sarab Khanijou. Riteish complemented his outfit with a pair of leather shoes by Saint G. He rounded off his look with a well-kept hairdo and a short boxed beard.

Along with posting the pictures, the 43-year-old actor shared a famous quote by English author Lewis Carroll in the caption of his post, which read, “In the end, we only regret the chances we didn’t take.”

Riteish Deshmukh has recently been in the limelight for his latest sketch comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai. The show is based in a courtroom setting where a Bollywood celebrity is summoned each week. Riteish plays a Prosecuting Lawyer aka Janta Ka Lawyer in Case Toh Banta Hai, which is available to stream on Amazon Mini TV for free. So far, celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan have appeared on the comedy show as special guests.

In other news, Riteish Deshmukh is all set to share the screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time in Plan A Plan B. The upcoming romantic comedy film is slated to release on Netflix on September 30. Riteish will be seen essaying the role of a divorce lawyer while Tamannaah will play a matchmaker in Plan A Plan B. The film also stars veteran actor Poonam Dhillon in a key role. The official plot synopsis of the rom-com, on Netflix, reads – “When an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction.”

Apart from Plan A Plan B, Riteish Deshmukh has multiple films, namely Kakudo, Visfot and Mister Mummy, in his kitty.

