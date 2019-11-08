Riteish Deshmukh Mimics Akshay Kumar Hilariously on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show plays host to movie stars who get the chance to let themselves loose because of the amount of laughing that happens on the show. Often times these celebrities end up being funnier than the comedians in the show.

This happened recently when Riteish Deshmukh went to the show to promote his film Marjaavaan and ended up doing a hilarious impression of friend, and Housefull franchise co-star, Akshay Kumar.

Kapil Sharma shared a video of Riteish Deshmukh demonstrating how the Khiladi actor meets his friends. The Dhamaal actor could be seen pacing up to Sidharth Malhotra and holding him into a tight hug, the way Akshay Kumar acts when he meets his friends. "How @akshaykumar paji meet his friends. Hahahaha. love u @riteishd u r mad," Kapil Sharma wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is doing quite well at the box office and has collected Rs 156 crores in 12 days. His next film Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film is “a violent, dramatic love story" as described by co-producer Bhushan Kumar, where Deshmukh will be playing the negative character of Vishnu, a dwarf. It will release on November 22, 2019.

