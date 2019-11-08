Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Riteish Deshmukh Mimics Akshay Kumar Hilariously on The Kapil Sharma Show

Riteish Deshmukh, who went to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Marjaavaan did a hilarious impression of Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar. The video has been shared by the TV show host and comedian.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Riteish Deshmukh Mimics Akshay Kumar Hilariously on The Kapil Sharma Show
Riteish Deshmukh, who went to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Marjaavaan did a hilarious impression of Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar. The video has been shared by the TV show host and comedian.

The Kapil Sharma Show plays host to movie stars who get the chance to let themselves loose because of the amount of laughing that happens on the show. Often times these celebrities end up being funnier than the comedians in the show.

This happened recently when Riteish Deshmukh went to the show to promote his film Marjaavaan and ended up doing a hilarious impression of friend, and Housefull franchise co-star, Akshay Kumar.

Kapil Sharma shared a video of Riteish Deshmukh demonstrating how the Khiladi actor meets his friends. The Dhamaal actor could be seen pacing up to Sidharth Malhotra and holding him into a tight hug, the way Akshay Kumar acts when he meets his friends. "How @akshaykumar paji meet his friends. Hahahaha. love u @riteishd u r mad," Kapil Sharma wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is doing quite well at the box office and has collected Rs 156 crores in 12 days. His next film Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film is “a violent, dramatic love story" as described by co-producer Bhushan Kumar, where Deshmukh will be playing the negative character of Vishnu, a dwarf. It will release on November 22, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram