Riteish Deshmukh on Character Comparisons Between Ek Villan's Rakesh and Marjaavaan's Vishnu

Riteish Deshmukh said that Rakesh was the boy next door, but Vishnu in Marjaavaan is a 180-degree turnaround from that. The actor also shared the struggle of shooting as a dwarf.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming movie Marjaavaan will see him contending against his Ek Villian co-star Siddharth Malhotra once again. Soon after the trailer released, a similarity in the premise of the two films was highlighted by fans. However, Riteish clarified the difference in a recent interview.

Talking to Mid-Day, he shared, "Rakesh Mahadkar (his character in Ek Villain) is, the boy next door, easily forgotten in a crowd. But Vishnu in Marjaavaan is a 180-degree turnaround from that. He is vertically challenged, but larger-than-life, arrogant and brash.” He further shared how he gets into the skin of the character and said, “I try to find the emotional core. I need to understand why he is the way he is.”

Riteish said how playing a dwarf was physically challenging as he had shot on his knees. "We had to film every shot from five different angles. Besides being on my knees all the time, I had several restrictions. I remember shooting for a sequence that comes right before the intermission in which I am required to stand in the muck. Once the director said cut, I was covered in muck, right from my knees to the thighs. I had to wait in that state for my next shot. In such scenarios, the performance is not the challenge. But, sitting in dirty, wet clothes for three nights becomes difficult and irritating."

Movie's director Milap Zaveri had shared how the antagonist was worked upon, “We decided to make his villain three-foot tall but larger-than-life with a wicked sense of humour. His Vishnu is arrogant and thinks he is invincible.”

