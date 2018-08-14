English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Riteish Deshmukh pens down poem for father Vilasrao Deshmukh on death anniversary
On the death anniversary of former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son and actor Riteish Deshmukh got nostalgic and penned an emotional post.
Image: Instagram/ Riteish Deshmukh
Loading...
On the death anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son and actor Riteish Deshmukh got nostalgic and penned an emotional post.
The actor-producer on Tuesday tweeted: "I look up at the sky and I talk to you, what I wouldn't give to hear you talk back. It's been 6 years. There is one thing that changed when you left, everything. Miss papa."
Along with the post, he has also uploaded a few photographs of his father.
Vilasrao Deshmukh died due to multiple organ failure.
Also Watch
The actor-producer on Tuesday tweeted: "I look up at the sky and I talk to you, what I wouldn't give to hear you talk back. It's been 6 years. There is one thing that changed when you left, everything. Miss papa."
I look up at the sky and I talk to you....— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 14, 2018
What I wouldn’t give to hear you talk back.
It’s been 6 years.....
There is one thing that changed when you left...
Everything!!!
Miss you PAPPA !!!! pic.twitter.com/DziD6Vng5l
Along with the post, he has also uploaded a few photographs of his father.
Vilasrao Deshmukh died due to multiple organ failure.
Also Watch
-
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6T Render Videos Show Triple Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- Liverpool Refer Mohamed Salah to Police Over Alleged Phone Use While Driving
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...