Independence Day India | News18.com
Riteish Deshmukh pens down poem for father Vilasrao Deshmukh on death anniversary

On the death anniversary of former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son and actor Riteish Deshmukh got nostalgic and penned an emotional post.

IANS

Updated:August 14, 2018, 6:28 PM IST
Image: Instagram/ Riteish Deshmukh
On the death anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son and actor Riteish Deshmukh got nostalgic and penned an emotional post.

The actor-producer on Tuesday tweeted: "I look up at the sky and I talk to you, what I wouldn't give to hear you talk back. It's been 6 years. There is one thing that changed when you left, everything. Miss papa."




Along with the post, he has also uploaded a few photographs of his father.

Vilasrao Deshmukh died due to multiple organ failure.

