Riteish Deshmukh Pens Romantic Note To His 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza On Birthday

Genelia D’Souza turned a year older today and social media is showering the actress with a lot of love. However, the best birthday post for Genelia was penned by none other than her dearest husband, Riteish Deshmukh. The actor shared a cute candid click of them and described their bond in the most beautiful manner.

With a picture of him kissing Genelia's forehead, Riteish wrote, “You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia”

Well, the duo makes for one of the most liked couples of the film industry and there is no second opinion about it. Genelia also received birthday wishes from her contemporaries in Bollywood as well as the Telugu film industry. Actor Kichcha Sudeepa wished the co-star, writing, “Wishing you all the happiness @geneliad... Continue to spread a smile like you always have wherever you go. Much luv always. Happy returns.” (sic)

Filmmaker Anand Ranga also shared a wish for ‘Haasini’, writing, “Happy birthday @geneliad Hope you guys are all safe and well. Pl take care. And yes, you definitely own the tag ‘Hasini’.”

Genelia and Riteish are making the most of their time during the coronavirus lockdown. The pair always keep sharing pictures of them together on social media, giving us a glimpse of their adorable bond.